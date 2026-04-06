Tesla opens 1st in mall charging station in Navi Mumbai
Tesla just launched its first-ever in-mall charging station at a mall in Navi Mumbai.
This move is all about making EV charging more convenient for city folks, with four speedy V4 Superchargers (250 kW each) and four slower Destination Chargers (11 kW).
It's a clear step toward growing Tesla's presence in busy urban spots.
Tesla India now has 20 Superchargers
With this new spot, Tesla now has four charging locations across India: Gurugram, Delhi Aerocity, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, offering a total of 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers.
The Superchargers are quick: you can add up to 275km range to a Model Y in just 15 minutes.
There's also a pop-up store at the mall where people can check out Teslas up close or even take them for a test drive—making it easier for everyone to get curious about electric cars.