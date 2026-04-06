Tesla opens 1st in mall charging station in Navi Mumbai

Tesla India now has 20 Superchargers

With this new spot, Tesla now has four charging locations across India: Gurugram, Delhi Aerocity, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, offering a total of 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers.

The Superchargers are quick: you can add up to 275km range to a Model Y in just 15 minutes.

There's also a pop-up store at the mall where people can check out Teslas up close or even take them for a test drive—making it easier for everyone to get curious about electric cars.