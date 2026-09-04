Tesla opens access for businesses to autonomous vehicle network
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Tesla just opened the doors for businesses to join its autonomous vehicle network, right before its big Cybercab event in Austin.
Now, companies can express interest in buying fleets of the new Cybercab, set up mobility hubs, or support with infrastructure.
This signals Tesla is moving beyond doing everything in-house and is ready to team up with others to grow its robotaxi plans.
Tesla builds Model Y cybercab fleet
Elon Musk once pictured Tesla owners renting out their cars as robotaxis, but that idea didn't quite take off.
Instead, Tesla is now building its own fleet using Model Y and the new Cybercab, and inviting outside partners to speed things up.