Why Musk is raising Tesla's FSD subscription after ditching Autopilot

Elon Musk , the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla , has announced plans to raise the subscription prices for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The increase will be linked to improvements in FSD capabilities and could exceed the current rate of $99 per month. The announcement was made by Musk on X, where he said, "I should also mention that the $99/month for supervised FSD will rise as FSD's capabilities improve."

Feature removal Tesla phases out Autopilot feature in North America The announcement comes as Tesla removes its basic driver-assistance system, Autopilot, from vehicles sold in the US and Canada. The feature was previously standard on all Tesla cars but has now been replaced by Traffic-Aware Cruise Control as the only standard offering. This change leaves customers with FSD as their main driver assistance option.

Subscription strategy Shift toward subscription-based FSD The removal of Autopilot is part of Tesla's larger strategy to promote subscriptions for FSD. Musk has previously called this move a crucial part of the company's future. After February 14, 2026, Tesla will also remove the one-time $8,000 fee for FSD, leaving customers with monthly subscriptions as their only option for self-driving capabilities.

Adoption rates FSD adoption and Musk's pay package Despite its potential, FSD technology has seen slow adoption. Tesla's CFO revealed in October that only about 12% of Tesla owners are paying for the assisted-driving feature. This slow uptake is also a key part of Musk's massive Tesla pay package. One of the major milestones he needs to hit for the full $1 trillion payout is reaching 10 million active FSD subscriptions.

