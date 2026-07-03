Tesla posts 25% jump in Q2 deliveries, beats expectations
What's the story
Tesla has reported a massive 25% increase in its second-quarter vehicle deliveries, beating Wall Street expectations. The company delivered a record 480,126 vehicles between April and June this year. This is a major recovery from two consecutive years of annual sales declines and is largely attributed to the resurgence of European demand. The strong delivery numbers also provide financial support for Tesla's aggressive investments in autonomous driving and AI technologies.
Production details
Deliveries exceeded production by over 28,000 units
Along with the impressive delivery numbers, Tesla also produced a total of 451,758 vehicles in the second quarter. This includes 442,936 Model 3 and Model Y cars as well as 8,822 other vehicles such as Cybertruck and Tesla Semi. The company's deliveries exceeded its production by over 28,000 units during this period. This helped them reduce the inventory build-up from Q1.
Strategic outlook
Tesla to invest $25 billion in AI, cybercab, Optimus
Tesla has announced a capital expenditure plan of over $25 billion in 2026, nearly three times its spending last year. This investment will go toward expanding AI infrastructure, battery production, Cybercab manufacturing, and developing Optimus humanoid robots. Despite the positive delivery numbers, Tesla shares were down by around 2% on Thursday after gaining 12% earlier in the week. Market analysts say investor optimism had already been priced into the stock ahead of this report.
Market trends
Rivian raises delivery forecast for the year
EV rival Rivian has also raised its full-year delivery forecast after exceeding analysts' expectations in Q2. The company now expects 2026 deliveries between 65,000 and 70,000 vehicles. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to expand its Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software across Europe. The feature is currently available in a handful of countries but wider deployment could further boost demand for the company's vehicles in the coming months.