Tesla posts 25% jump in Q2 deliveries, beats expectations

Strategic outlook

Tesla to invest $25 billion in AI, cybercab, Optimus

Tesla has announced a capital expenditure plan of over $25 billion in 2026, nearly three times its spending last year. This investment will go toward expanding AI infrastructure, battery production, Cybercab manufacturing, and developing Optimus humanoid robots. Despite the positive delivery numbers, Tesla shares were down by around 2% on Thursday after gaining 12% earlier in the week. Market analysts say investor optimism had already been priced into the stock ahead of this report.