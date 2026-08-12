Tesla recalls Model Y and Model 3 over low-beam brightness
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Tesla is recalling nearly 20,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles because their low-beam headlights are almost twice as bright as federal rules allow.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says these extra-bright lights could mess with visibility for drivers and others on the road, making accidents more likely.
NHTSA rejects Tesla safety claim
Tesla reported the issue since spring of 2024, if not earlier, and asked regulators to call it inconsequential to safety, but the NHTSA disagreed.
It emphasized that even if no one has complained or gotten hurt, carmakers still have to follow safety standards: no shortcuts allowed.
This isn't the first time: in 2022, GM had to recall SUVs for a similar headlight problem.