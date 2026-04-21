Tesla registers AI voice assistant in Shanghai amid 158 apps

Tesla emphasizes smart features in China

With this registration, Tesla is doubling down on its China strategy, especially as it waits for the green light on its Full Self-Driving feature.

The company also planned last year to bring in popular local AI voice controls like DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao in its China models.

As Chinese electric vehicle makers race ahead with their own tech, Tesla's latest move shows how important smart features are for winning over tech-savvy Chinese consumers.