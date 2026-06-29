Tesla releases Tesla Vision software update pre-inflating airbags 70ms faster
Tesla is rolling out a smart safety upgrade: now your car can inflate its airbags before a collision even happens.
Thanks to Tesla Vision, an advanced camera system, the car spots unavoidable crashes ahead of time and triggers the airbags up to 70 milliseconds faster than older systems.
This update goes live through a software download.
Impact sensors confirm Tesla Vision alerts
Tesla Vision cameras are always scanning the road for danger.
If they sense an imminent crash, they send a signal to the car's computer; the impact sensors then make the final call on deploying the airbags and other safety features like seat-belt tightening before impact actually starts.
By reacting earlier than traditional sensors, this tech aims to make rides safer and reduce injuries in serious accidents.