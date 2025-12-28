Tesla may soon support Apple Car Keys feature

Tesla's existing Phone Key feature uses Bluetooth to connect the car with the Tesla app on a smartphone. However, a native wallet key is stored at the OS level and uses secure hardware elements, making it more reliable and accessible. The code strings found in version 4.52.0 of the Tesla app specifically mention integration with Huawei 's HarmonyOS, indicating that this initial rollout is for Huawei Wallet on HarmonyOS devices.

Market strategy

Global testing ground and potential future support

Tesla has a history of using Chinese market as a testing ground for new software capabilities before rolling them out globally. While the code references don't mention Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, their functionality is similar to how Apple supports native digital car keys on iPhones. This similarity could suggest that Tesla might consider supporting Apple Car Keys in its vehicles in the future, following other automakers like Rivian, Porsche, Toyota, and General Motors who have recently added similar features.