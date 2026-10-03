Tesla maintains strong EV sales momentum despite US challenges
What's the story
Tesla has reported impressive sales figures for the third quarter of 2026, selling over 480,000 electric vehicles (EVs). The number easily surpassed Wall Street's expectations and exceeded even the most optimistic projections for the company. This marks Tesla's second consecutive strong quarter after a slow start to the year.
Production details
Tesla's production and delivery numbers
In the third quarter, Tesla produced a total of 464,391 vehicles and delivered over 486,532 units. This marks an increase of some 6,000 vehicle deliveries from the previous quarter.
However, it's worth noting that these numbers are still lower than those from the same period last year when Tesla delivered a record-breaking 497,000 vehicles.
Sales decline
Factors affecting Tesla's US sales
Prior to the latest figures, Tesla's US sales had dropped by nearly 20% year-on-year, according to Cox Automotive.
The decline can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of new consumer models (except for the Cybertruck) and potential buyers' hesitance due to CEO Elon Musk's public support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Global growth
Tesla's focus on international markets
To offset the decline in US sales, Tesla has been focusing on other markets.
The company's sales are picking up in Europe, where EVs are more popular and backed by stricter emissions regulations.
Reports suggest that Tesla is expanding its German factory to meet this demand.
Despite regional competition, the company's Chinese factory continues to perform well, with some of these sales targeting newer markets like Japan, Australia, and Lithuania.
Future plans
Musk's plans for other projects
Despite the sales challenges, Musk is focusing on other projects. These include the Cybercab, a two-seater EV that has been giving autonomous rides in Austin, Texas.
Tesla also recently unveiled its electric big rig after nearly a decade of development and plans to produce about 50,000 Tesla Semi vehicles annually.
The company has secured up to $30 billion in new credit lines to fund these initiatives.