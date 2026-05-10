Tesla retires Model S and Model X with Signature Series
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Tesla has officially retired its iconic luxury cars, the Model S and Model X. The final batch, dubbed the Signature Series, featured special Plaid trims and was sold only to select VIPs.
As a heartfelt send-off, workers signed the last Model S during assembly. This move follows Elon Musk's earlier announcement that production would end by mid-2026.
Tesla pivots to self-driving and automation
Musk called ending these models "That is slightly sad," but said it's needed for Tesla's future.
The company now plans to focus on Tesla's future, while doubling down on self-driving tech and automation, including projects like the Optimus robot.
Dropping its luxury line marks a big shift in how Tesla sees its future on the road.