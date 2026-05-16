Tesla robotaxis crashed twice while being remotely controlled

Tesla 's autonomous vehicles, or Robotaxis, have been involved in at least two accidents since July 2025 while being remotely controlled by teleoperators. The incidents took place in Austin, Texas at low speeds. In both cases, a safety monitor was present behind the wheel and there were no passengers in the vehicle. The information was recently submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Remote driving rules Tesla's remote operator protocol Tesla allows its remote operators to drive one of the company's vehicles as long as they don't exceed 16.09km per hour. The company said this feature lets them quickly relocate a vehicle that might be in a vulnerable position, without having to wait for first responders or Tesla field personnel to retrieve it manually.

Reporting shift Crash reports submitted to NHTSA Like other autonomous vehicle companies, Tesla has to submit detailed crash reports to NHTSA. However, unlike its competitors, the company had previously redacted descriptions of its crashes, citing them as confidential business information. This week, for reasons unknown, Tesla changed its stance and allowed NHTSA to publish a narrative description of all crashes involving its nascent Robotaxi network since last year.

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Crash incidents First crash in July 2025 The first crash occurred in July 2025 when Tesla's automated driving system (ADS) struggled to move forward while stopped on a street. The safety monitor sought help from Tesla's remote assistance team, and a teleoperator took control of the vehicle, accelerating it and turning left toward the street's side. However, they ended up hitting a metal fence after driving up the curb.

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Incident details Second crash in January 2026 The second crash occurred in January 2026 when the Tesla ADS was driving straight on a street. The safety monitor requested support for vehicle navigation, prompting a teleoperator to take control and proceed straight. However, the Tesla vehicle hit a temporary barricade for a construction site, damaging its front-left fender and tire.