Tesla rolls out Cybercab in parts of Austin, driverless taxi

Tesla just rolled out its fully self-driving taxi, the Cybercab, in parts of Austin.

This two-seater has no steering wheel or pedals. Just hop in and let it drive.

It's Tesla's first car made for totally unsupervised rides. Elon Musk called it "the first car that is specifically built for unsupervised full self-driving," making it a big step toward his dream of a driverless ride-hailing network.