Tesla rolls out robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston
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Tesla just rolled out its self-driving taxi service in Dallas and Houston, sharing the news with a quick video on social media.
These cities join Austin, which got robotaxis last year, but things are still pretty new: right now, there's only one robotaxi operating in each city.
Tesla Austin: 46 robotaxis, 14 crashes
While Austin has 46 active robotaxis (and has seen 14 crashes since launch), Dallas and Houston are just getting started.
Meanwhile, Tesla is still offering a more limited ride service with human drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area as it works on expanding its autonomous tech to more places.