Tesla's Cybercab robotaxi to launch in Austin this month
What's the story
Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant owned by Elon Musk, is gearing up to launch its self-driving taxi service, Cybercab. The company has reportedly told its employees about the imminent public launch of the service. According to The Information, Austin, Texas, will be the first city to witness this innovative transportation solution as early as this month.
Vehicle design
Cybercab is designed for autonomous driving
The Cybercab is a specially designed vehicle for autonomous driving. It doesn't come with traditional driving controls like a steering wheel or pedals.
Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm had said last year that the company is open to adding conventional controls if needed.
The company has conducted test drives, given employees rides on private roads, and trained local first responders ahead of a potential public rollout.
Future prospects
Waymo's driverless robotaxi business is expanding
The public launch of the Cybercab service on public roads would be a major milestone for Tesla's robotaxi ambitions.
Musk has often touted these plans as a key part of the company's future.
The move comes as Alphabet's Waymo continues to expand its driverless robotaxi business, highlighting the growing competition in this innovative transportation sector.