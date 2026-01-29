Tesla to end Model S and Model X production

Strategic pivot

A shift toward autonomy and robot production

Musk explained this decision is part of Tesla's strategic shift toward an autonomous future. He said, "It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge, because we're really moving into a future that is based on autonomy." He also hinted at the company's plans to use its Fremont factory space for producing Optimus robots after ending production of these two models.