Tesla sued over Cybertruck deaths due to electronic door malfunction

Miller's injuries were severe

Miller's injuries were severe: burns to his lungs and limbs, major surgery on his colon, and spinal fractures needing implants.

His lawsuit claims Tesla knew about similar entrapment risks for more than 10 years but didn't fix them.

Tesla denies any design flaws and blames possible driver misuse.

Federal safety regulators, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, have opened or are reviewing investigations into Tesla door systems (for example, probes involving certain Model Y and Model 3 vehicles), with another similar case reported in Texas.

The outcome could impact future Tesla designs.