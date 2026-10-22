Tesla to launch fully self-driving Cybercab by end of 2026
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Tesla is gearing up to launch its fully self-driving Cybercab by the end of 2026.
This gold two-seater car skips the steering wheel and pedals, focusing on ride-hailing rather than personal ownership.
Tesla's vice president of engineering, Lars Moravy, shared that the rollout will be phased to help manage deliveries and keep things running smoothly.
US regulators review Cybercab manual controls
Right now, US safety regulators are reviewing whether the Cybercab meets rules that usually require manual controls: something this car leaves out entirely.
Elon Musk says these cabs are designed mainly for ride-sharing services, marking a shift from earlier plans to upgrade customers' cars for autonomy.
If regulations evolve, we might see more cars like this hitting the streets soon.