Tesla to open its first south Indian showroom in Bengaluru

Tesla is all set to open its fourth showroom in India, with Bengaluru being the latest destination. The company made the announcement on X, saying, "See you soon in Namma Bengaluru." This new outlet will further strengthen Tesla's presence in the country, joining its existing showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

Market expansion A response to customer demand The announcement of the new showroom has been met with excitement from car enthusiasts on X. One user said they were looking forward to a more detailed experience in Bengaluru after getting a brief glimpse of the Delhi showroom last week. Another user expressed their excitement over Tesla's entry into Bengaluru due to its wealthy fanbase.

Growth strategy Tesla's expansion in India The announcement of the Bengaluru showroom comes as part of Tesla's rapid expansion in India. The company recently opened its new Indian showroom, an 8,200sq ft experience center at Worldmark 3 in Delhi's Aerocity, just weeks after debuting in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Tesla officially entered the Indian market on July 15 with its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's BKC.