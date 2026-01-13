Tesla refreshes 2026 Model Y with new features, third-row seating

Tesla has officially launched the 2026 Model Y with the return of the third-row configuration in the US. The company had first teased this option in June 2025, promising "seating for up to seven and enough room for everyone's gear." Now, after months of anticipation, the feature is finally available on Tesla's online configurator. The third row comes at an additional cost of $2,500 and is exclusively offered with the Premium All-Wheel-Drive Long Range Model Y variant.

Feature details Third-row configuration: A closer look The third-row configuration in the 2026 Model Y is largely unchanged from its predecessor. It remains a tight fit, mainly for small children due to limited leg and head space. This isn't the first time Tesla has offered this option; it was first introduced in 2019. In China, it was removed due to low demand, and in Europe, it was briefly available in 2024 before being removed during a design change in early 2025.

Design enhancements 2026 Model Y: New features and design updates Along with the third-row option, Tesla has also introduced some minor design changes for the 2026 Model Y. These updates are exclusive to the 'Premium' version of the vehicle. The new features include a dark gray color for the 20" Helix wheel option and a black headliner for all Premium models. The company has also added a new 16" high-resolution screen that was previously seen in China on the Model Y Performance and Model YL.