Tesla's FSD attempts to drive into a lake, driver intervenes

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is under fire after a glitch caused a car to attempt to drive up a boat ramp toward a lake before the driver intervened and braked. Owner Daniel Milligan shared the incident online, though reports differ on the exact posting date, raising fresh questions about how safe and reliable Tesla's "driver assistance" tech really is.

Video shows Tesla heading toward water before driver slams brakes Milligan posted a video showing his Tesla, running FSD v14.2.2.4, steering itself onto a boat ramp at night and heading right into the water—he had to slam the brakes to stop it.

The video quickly went viral with over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, while this kept happening at night, daytime tests didn't repeat the mistake.

Has this happened before? Not really—this isn't FSD's first fail.

The same software was released in January 2026 with little explanation of what changed, but there have been earlier scary incidents involving FSD: an off-road flip in May 2025, a head-on crash in China in December 2025, and influencers hitting debris during road trips.