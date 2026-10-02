Thailand floods force Honda to pause motorcycle plant operations
Honda has paused operations at its big motorcycle plant in Thailand because of intense flooding.
The disaster has shut down five plants overall, left 40 people dead, and over 150 schools in Bangkok have been flooded, while facilities in others are being used as local evacuation centers for nearby residents.
Lat Krabang plant closed, government relief
With employees unable to get to work, Honda's Lat Krabang factory can produce up to 1.67 million motorcycles annually and is closed for now.
The Thai government is putting around two billion Thai baht (about US $59,511,560 at the time of writing) toward emergency relief and considering a huge long-term project to help control future floods.
Meanwhile, local teams are using pumps and boats to drain water from the city's streets, hoping to keep things safe and get life back on track soon.