Thailand floods force Honda to pause motorcycle plant operations

With employees unable to get to work, Honda's Lat Krabang factory can produce up to 1.67 million motorcycles annually and is closed for now.

The Thai government is putting around two billion Thai baht (about US $59,511,560 at the time of writing) toward emergency relief and considering a huge long-term project to help control future floods.

Meanwhile, local teams are using pumps and boats to drain water from the city's streets, hoping to keep things safe and get life back on track soon.