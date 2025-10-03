This EV lets you generate electricity by pedaling
Say hello to the Cixi Vigoz, a fresh electric vehicle from France that blends elements of bikes, motorcycles, and cars.
Its standout feature is the Pedaling Energy Recovery System (PERS), which lets you create electricity just by pedaling—no mechanical parts linking your feet to the wheels.
It even recovers energy when you pedal or brake.
Vigoz prototype can hit 100kph and offers 160km range
The Vigoz prototype already hits 100kph (with future versions aiming for 120kph) and offers up to 160km range on a single charge from its 22kWh battery.
You sit low in a recumbent position with side control sticks—think go-kart vibes—but it's easy to handle thanks to its active tilting system.
Safety isn't an afterthought: there's a crash-absorbing chassis and three-point seatbelts.
Inside, you get climate control and room for a friend or your stuff. Pricing is still under wraps, but reservations will open once a production timeline is set.