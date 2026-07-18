Bugatti bids adieu to W16 engine with last-ever Mistral roadster
What's the story
Bugatti has unveiled its last-ever hypercar powered by the iconic quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. The model, dubbed "The Last of Its Kind," is a special edition of the Mistral roadster and marks the end of an era for the French luxury automaker. The car comes in a unique Pearl and Sparkle paint finish, with interior accents in Magnolia and Gray Carbon Matt.
Customization
Final example features Ettore Bugatti's signature on headrests
The final W16 Mistral features Ettore Bugatti's signature on the headrests, aluminum door sills, as well as the inner trim of the engine cover.
This bespoke model also comes with a dedication plate in the cabin that pairs the "The Last of Its Kind" line with a silhouette of the roadster.
Performance
Car was driven to top speed of 299km/h
Like all other Mistrals, the final example was put through its paces over 400km before delivery.
The car was driven to a top speed of 299km/h at an airfield in Colmar Airport, northeastern France.
Bugatti had previously claimed it was done chasing records but the €5 million Mistral took the title of world's fastest open-top production car in November 2024 with Andy Wallace behind the wheel.
Next chapter
Last W16 Mistral available through the Programme Solitaire
Earlier this month, Bugatti opened La Manufacture, a new facility that can build up to 200 cars per year.
The company has yet to begin production of its naturally aspirated, Cosworth-powered hybrid hypercar.
However, the final W16 Mistral is still available through the Programme Solitaire, a special initiative for few-offs and even one-offs based on existing models.