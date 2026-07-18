Is this EV the closest thing to a Volkswagen Beetle?
What's the story
The Volkswagen Beetle, a beloved icon of automotive history, has been absent from the US market since 2019. But did you know that China is home to its own version of this classic? The Ora Ballet Cat is an electric vehicle (EV) that takes inspiration from the original Type 1 Beetle. It combines retro aesthetics with modern technology and a sleeker silhouette.
Specs
The Ora Ballet Cat comes with 'Warm Man Mode'
Launched in 2022, the Ora Ballet Cat is a niche model with annual sales in the thousands. It starts at around ¥193,000 (roughly $28,000).
The car comes loaded with unique features such as a large vanity mirror for women to apply makeup on the go and a selfie camera that can directly upload photos to social media.
There's also a "Warm Man Mode" that quickly heats the cabin at the push of a button.
Performance boost
The updated model delivers an impressive 201hp
For the 2026 model year, the Ora Ballet Cat has received a major upgrade in its powertrain.
The new electric motor replaces the previous one that delivered a modest 169hp.
According to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), as reported by CarNewsChina, the updated Ballet Cat now delivers an impressive 201hp.
This upgrade also boosts its top speed from a modest 155km/h to an impressive 180km/h.
Market potential
Will VW ever bring back the Beetle?
The power for the upgraded Ora Ballet Cat comes from a new lithium-iron phosphate battery pack.
However, despite its unique features and improved performance, it is unlikely that the Ora Ballet Cat will ever make it to the US market.
Still, there is hope that Volkswagen might one day revive the Beetle in some form.