Is this EV the closest thing to a Volkswagen Beetle?

Launched in 2022, the Ora Ballet Cat is a niche model with annual sales in the thousands. It starts at around ¥193,000 (roughly $28,000).

The car comes loaded with unique features such as a large vanity mirror for women to apply makeup on the go and a selfie camera that can directly upload photos to social media.

There's also a "Warm Man Mode" that quickly heats the cabin at the push of a button.