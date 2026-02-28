This MotoGP bike has a rider-operated fluidic switch

When riders stretch out on the straight, their arms cover special outlets that shut off downforce from curved fairing sections. As soon as they lean into a corner, those outlets open up again for max grip. Aprilia tested this setup with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin back in February.

Advantages of this tech

This tech is aimed at increasing top speeds without losing corner control—a big deal in racing.

Plus, since teams only get one aero update per season, Aprilia keeps this advantage until new rules take effect.

For now, they've got something nobody else does.