This pedal-electric quadcycle could be your next car alternative

Elecy is compact (2.5m long, 0.8m wide), weatherproof with a removable canopy, lockable hood, GPS, LED lights for roads or bike lanes, and even optional climate control. Its design keeps things comfy and practical whether you're hauling groceries or just cruising around town.

Preorders will start after testing and certification

Ivancova plans to take Elecy on a world tour this year while it goes through testing and certification (expect about 12-18 months).

The hope is that preorders will commence later in 2026—no word on pricing yet—but you can already sign up for updates if you want first dibs.