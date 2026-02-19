This pedal-electric quadcycle could be your next car alternative
Say hi to Elecy, a new pedal-electric quadcycle from British F1 engineer Tamara Ivancova.
It's designed as a greener, lighter alternative to cars—seating one adult and one child, with 300L of cargo space.
Built from recycled materials and bike parts, it weighs just 45kg, tops out at 25km/h, and can go up to 80km on a single three-hour charge.
The vehicle is compact and weatherproof
Elecy is compact (2.5m long, 0.8m wide), weatherproof with a removable canopy, lockable hood, GPS, LED lights for roads or bike lanes, and even optional climate control.
Its design keeps things comfy and practical whether you're hauling groceries or just cruising around town.
Preorders will start after testing and certification
Ivancova plans to take Elecy on a world tour this year while it goes through testing and certification (expect about 12-18 months).
The hope is that preorders will commence later in 2026—no word on pricing yet—but you can already sign up for updates if you want first dibs.