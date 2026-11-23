Love Batman? You can now buy this Batmobile from 1992
What's the story
Tim Burton's iconic 1992 film Batman Returns featured a unique custom-made Batmobile, which is now up for auction. The car, one of three such vehicles created for the movie, will be sold at Julien's Auctions in Gardena, near Los Angeles. The auction house has estimated that this piece of cinematic history could fetch between $5 million and $7 million.
Design
The car still has its original paint
The Batmobile, dubbed the "Number One Hero car," is a glossy black machine with two sweeping tail fins.
It measures just under 20 feet long and was featured in most of the film's driving scenes.
The vehicle still has its original paint, Chevrolet V8 engine, and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system used by Michael Keaton's Batman to take down one of Penguin's circus henchmen.
Ownership
The vehicle is not street legal
After filming, the Batmobile was on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California.
However, potential buyers should note that this vehicle is "not street legal" and its engine and transmission have only been tested a limited number of times since filming ended.
The buyer will also have to follow several restrictions under an agreement with Warner Bros Consumer Products Inc which manages DC Comics's intellectual property rights.
Cultural influence
Cultural significance of the Batmobile
Julien's Auctions has highlighted the impact of Burton's "darker aesthetic" on the contemporary superhero movies.
The auction house has called the Batmobile "one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history."
This statement underscores the cultural significance of this vehicle beyond its role in a single film.