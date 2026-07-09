'Top Gear' Hammond's 2019 Norton Dominator Street up for auction Auto Jul 09, 2026

Top Gear's Richard Hammond is letting go of his 2019 Norton Dominator Street, and it's hitting the auction block soon.

This isn't just any bike: it's one of only 50 ever made, hand-built and individually numbered.

With under 7242km on the clock and a cool backstory (it was among the last Nortons built before TVS took over), it's expected to fetch between £15,000 and £21,000 ($20,072 to $28,101).