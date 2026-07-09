'Top Gear' Hammond's 2019 Norton Dominator Street up for auction
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Top Gear's Richard Hammond is letting go of his 2019 Norton Dominator Street, and it's hitting the auction block soon.
This isn't just any bike: it's one of only 50 ever made, hand-built and individually numbered.
With under 7242km on the clock and a cool backstory (it was among the last Nortons built before TVS took over), it's expected to fetch between £15,000 and £21,000 ($20,072 to $28,101).
No fancy electronics, 961 cc engine
The Dominator Street keeps things old-school: no fancy electronics, just pure riding with a punchy 961 cc engine, premium Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and loads of handmade details like its polished aluminum tank.
If you want in, the auction is run via Historics Auctioneers; just remember to register early so you don't miss out.