Toyota and Lexus showcase high performance cars at Goodwood
Toyota and Lexus just showed off their latest high-performance cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The spotlight was on the Toyota GR GT with hybrid tech, its race-ready GR GT3 sibling without hybrid or EV powertrain, and the all-electric Lexus LFA Concept, each packed with advanced hybrid or EV tech and making waves on the famous Hillclimb.
Toyota and Lexus detail powertrain performance
The Toyota GR GT runs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor for a punchy 641hp and 850 newton-meters of torque.
Its GR GT3 sibling swaps in an all-aluminum frame for lighter weight and racing strength, but skips the hybrid setup.
Meanwhile, the Lexus LFA Concept is fully electric, aiming for a lightning-fast 0 to 100km per hour in just over two seconds and offering more than 645km of range, all wrapped in a design inspired by their iconic V10 supercar.