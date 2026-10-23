Toyota brings GR Yaris M-based mid-engine prototype to Okayama
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Toyota is bringing its new mid-engine coupe prototype to the Super Taikyu Series at Okayama this weekend (October 23-25).
This car, based on the GR Yaris M concept, will race in the experimental ST-Q class with GR Team ORC Field.
It's a big moment for Toyota as it puts its latest sports-car ideas to the test.
Turbocharged 2.0L engine hints MR2 revival
Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the prototype features clever design tweaks, like GR Yaris headlights and boxy fender extensions, to help with airflow and cooling.
While it isn't ready for production yet, Toyota is using this project to explore future sports cars and possibly revive the iconic MR2 name.
For fans of fast cars and innovation, it's definitely one to watch.