Toyota chief engineer Yoshinori Futonagane says RAV4 EV not priority
If you were hoping for a fully electric Toyota RAV4, it's not on the cards just yet.
Chief engineer Yoshinori Futonagane told Australia's Drive that making an EV version of the RAV4 isn't a big focus for Toyota right now.
Instead, the company is rolling out new electric models like the C-HR and preparing for the Highlander EV.
Toyota keeps multiple powertrain options
Toyota is sticking with variety, offering separate gasoline, hybrid, and electric models instead of merging everything into one.
The RAV4 already comes as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid (with up to 80km of all-electric range).
If you're set on a fully electric SUV from Toyota, check out its bZ series or other upcoming EVs.
It's putting its latest tech there while keeping the RAV4 lineup flexible for different needs.