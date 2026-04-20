Toyota chief engineer Yoshinori Futonagane says RAV4 EV not priority

Toyota keeps multiple powertrain options

Toyota is sticking with variety, offering separate gasoline, hybrid, and electric models instead of merging everything into one.

The RAV4 already comes as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid (with up to 80km of all-electric range).

If you're set on a fully electric SUV from Toyota, check out its bZ series or other upcoming EVs.

It's putting its latest tech there while keeping the RAV4 lineup flexible for different needs.