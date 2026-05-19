Toyota crosses 300,000 hybrid vehicle sales milestone in India
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Toyota just crossed the 300,000 mark for hybrid vehicle sales in India, showing that more people are choosing cars that save fuel and cut emissions.
Their hybrids, like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova HyCross, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire, are gaining trust for combining efficiency with reliability.
Toyota cites over 38 million electrified sales
This milestone fits into Toyota's bigger plan to fight climate change using different types of electrified vehicles.
Globally, they've sold over 38 million electrified vehicles in the past 30 years, helping reduce more than 197 million tons of CO emissions.
Plus, all their Indian hybrid batteries come with an 8-year warranty for extra peace of mind.