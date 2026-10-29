Toyota developing 1.5L engine hybrid to boost efficiency over 15%
Auto
Toyota is developing a next-generation hybrid system, and it's all about squeezing out more than 15% better fuel efficiency.
The new setup uses compact 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engines, both standard and turbocharged, paired with smaller, lighter electric motors.
It's designed to be super efficient without sacrificing performance.
Toyota hybrid fits BEVs PHEVs hybrids
This hybrid isn't just a one-size-fits-all deal.
Toyota's making sure it works across different types of cars, whether you're into battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, or classic hybrids.
It's part of their bigger push toward carbon neutrality and giving drivers more choices that fit their lifestyle and the planet.