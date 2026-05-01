Toyota to invest $1.9B in new India plants

Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor is planning a major expansion in India. The company intends to set up three new vehicle assembly plants in Maharashtra , as per a report by Nikkei. The move is part of Toyota's strategy to triple its production capacity in the country to one million units by the 2030s. The total investment for this project is estimated at around 300 billion yen ($1.9 billion).

Strategic shift New plants to serve as export hubs The new facilities in Maharashtra will be a major shift from Toyota's current operations in India, which are largely focused on domestic demand. The upcoming plants are expected to serve as export hubs, catering not just to the Indian market but also to West Asia and Africa. These regions are expected to drive demand growth over the next few decades.

Global impact India to become Toyota's 4th-largest manufacturing base Once the new plants are operational, India will become Toyota's fourth-largest manufacturing base worldwide after Japan, China, and the US. The move comes as India continues to be a major growth driver for global carmakers. The country is already the world's third-largest automobile market and is expected to see annual vehicle sales reach 6.44 million units by 2030 due to rising incomes and an expanding middle class.

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