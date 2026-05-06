Toyota's Fortuner SUV is now costlier in India

Toyota has hiked the prices of its popular SUV, the Fortuner , by as much as ₹87,000. The move affects all variants of the model including Fortuner GR-S and Fortuner Legender. The price range for the SUV now starts at ₹34.76 lakh and goes up to ₹50.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Variant-wise increase Price hike varies by variant The price hike for the Fortuner range varies by variant. The top-spec GR-S 4WD AT trim sees the highest increase of ₹87,000. The mild-hybrid variants have seen a price hike of ₹75,000. Meanwhile, the Diesel 4WD MT variant's price has been increased by ₹67,000, while that of Petrol 2WD AT and Diesel 2WD MT models has gone up by ₹60,000 each.

Legender update Legender models also see price increase The price of the Fortuner Legender has also been increased. The Diesel 2WD AT variant now costs ₹75,000 more while the MT variant has seen a hike of ₹78,000. The 4WD mild-hybrid Diesel model's price has gone up by ₹83,000.

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