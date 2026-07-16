Toyota GR GT spied at Nurburgring ahead of 2027 launch

Under the hood, it sticks with a hybrid setup: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 paired with an electric motor, putting out 641hp and 850Nm of torque.

Toyota seems focused on making the car slice through air better rather than just adding power, adding tweaks like front canards and carbon-fiber louvers on the fenders.

Built on an all-aluminum frame shared with Lexus's upcoming electric LFA, the weight estimate for the regular GR GT is about 1748kg for sharper handling and a sportier feel.