This modified Toyota GR86 is an off-roading beast

Japanese tuner Kuhl Racing has revealed its latest creation, the GR86 Outroad. The vehicle is a modified version of Toyota 's rear-wheel-drive coupe, specifically designed for off-road adventures. The car features a custom suspension system that raises the ride height by about 3-inch. An optional hydraulic lift system can further increase this by up to 1.6-inch when needed and lower it back down for regular driving conditions.

Design and performance enhancements The GR86 Outroad features a number of design upgrades that make it look tougher than a stock GR86. These include chunky fender flares to accommodate wider tires, redesigned front and rear bumpers for improved approach and departure angles, skid plates, cladding, auxiliary lights, and roof rails. Under the hood is the same 2.4-liter flat-four engine as the stock model but with an optional turbocharger kit from Kuhl Racing for those who want more power.

A customizable off-road sports car Kuhl Racing is not just offering the GR86 Outroad as a complete vehicle, but also as a full conversion package for existing GR86 owners. Individual components will be available for those who want to customize their own version of this off-road sports car. This includes suspension, aero, wheels, brakes and performance upgrades that can all be combined according to customer preferences.