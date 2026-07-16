Toyota Hilux gets 1st India update with 48V mild hybrid
Auto
Toyota's Hilux pickup is getting its first big update in India, landing on July 28, 2026.
The new version keeps its tough reputation but adds a sharper look, more tech like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and a 48-volt mild-hybrid option for the familiar 2.8-liter diesel engine.
Hilux gains dual 12.3-inch screens
The front end is bolder with a body-colored honeycomb grille and slimmer LED headlights, plus fresh alloy wheels and updated taillights.
Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch screens for both driving info and entertainment, an upgraded dashboard, ventilated, powered seats, and a handy 360-degree camera, making it feel more modern without losing that rugged vibe.