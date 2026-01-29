Toyota is still the world's top carmaker, breaking its own sales record
Toyota just kept its winning streak alive in 2025, selling a massive 11.3 million vehicles worldwide—a 4.6% jump from last year and its sixth year at the top.
The secret? Strong demand for hybrids and electrified rides, especially in the US.
Electrified cars are driving Toyota's growth
In the US alone, Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles (up 8%), with almost half being electrified models—over 1.18 million!
Lexus also chipped in with nearly 900,000 global sales.
Hybrids made up 42% of Toyota's worldwide numbers, while battery-electric cars are slowly catching on too.
Why does this matter?
Toyota isn't just making more cars—they're shifting to greener options while other big names like Volkswagen saw sales slip.
If you care about where car tech is headed or who's shaping the future of driving, this is one leaderboard worth watching.