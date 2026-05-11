Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans SUV plant in Maharashtra H1 2029

Toyota plant adds 100,000 vehicles annually

This new facility will add capacity for 100,000 more vehicles each year and create around 2,800 jobs when it launches.

While Toyota hasn't shared the final investment number, state officials previously mentioned ₹20,000 crore in July 2024.

Right now, Toyota has two plants in Karnataka's Bidadi; this will be their third in India as they gear up for rising SUV demand at home and abroad.