Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells over 34,000 cars in February
Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) just had a strong February, selling 34,034 cars—a 20% jump from last year.
Domestic sales rose by 16%, and exports shot up by 65%.
Year-to-date, TKM has sold nearly 68,000 vehicles so far in 2026, marking steady growth compared to last year.
TKM's executive VP Sabari Manohar on the company's performance
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received positive customer response in India.
TKM's performance showed resilience despite competition from larger players such as Maruti Suzuki—pretty impressive given the tough competition.
Executive VP Sabari Manohar credits loyal customers and steady demand for this momentum.
With India's car market booming and Toyota flexing its SUV strength, it's clear they're not slowing down anytime soon.