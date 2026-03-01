Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells over 34,000 cars in February

TKM's executive VP Sabari Manohar on the company's performance

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received positive customer response in India.

TKM's performance showed resilience despite competition from larger players such as Maruti Suzuki—pretty impressive given the tough competition.

Executive VP Sabari Manohar credits loyal customers and steady demand for this momentum.

With India's car market booming and Toyota flexing its SUV strength, it's clear they're not slowing down anytime soon.