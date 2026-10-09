Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India priced ₹36.51L/₹38.72L

This SUV gets a fresh look with a new front grille, gloss-black alloy wheels, and black accents on the roof and antenna.

Inside, you'll find black-and-maroon upholstery, ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, plus handy upgrades like auto-folding mirrors and a tire pressure monitor.

It offers up to seven years of financing, five years of roadside help, and an extendable warranty, making it feel pretty future-proof for young drivers looking for style with substance.