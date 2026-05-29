Toyota launches Ebella E3 EV in India ₹23.60 lakh
Toyota just dropped its all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 in India, priced at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
It packs a 61 kWh battery and a 128 kW motor, offering 189 Nm of torque.
Built on the same platform as Maruti's eVitara (which is cheaper by ₹3.6 lakh), the Ebella aims to stand out with extra features and Toyota's brand appeal.
Ebella 'Urban Tech' exterior, ventilated seats
The Ebella sports a bold "Urban Tech" look with LED lights, dual-tone colors, and 18-inch alloys.
Inside, you get ventilated seats, a panoramic roof, customizable ambient lighting, and JBL audio for those road trip playlists.
The tech setup includes a big digital cluster and touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Level 2 ADAS plus connected charging
Safety-wise, there's Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.
Charging is flexible with AC/DC fast options plus remote charging operation, scheduling, and battery monitoring through Toyota's i-Connect connected car platform.
You also get an eight-year battery warranty, and over 500 EV service centers across India if you ever need help.