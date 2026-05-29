Toyota launches Ebella E3 EV in India ₹23.60 lakh

The Ebella sports a bold "Urban Tech" look with LED lights, dual-tone colors, and 18-inch alloys. Inside, you get ventilated seats, a panoramic roof, customizable ambient lighting, and JBL audio for those road trip playlists. The tech setup includes a big digital cluster and touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Level 2 ADAS plus connected charging

Safety-wise, there's Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Charging is flexible with AC/DC fast options plus remote charging operation, scheduling, and battery monitoring through Toyota's i-Connect connected car platform.

You also get an eight-year battery warranty, and over 500 EV service centers across India if you ever need help.