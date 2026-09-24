Toyota Motor estimates $6.4B yearly starting 2028 for 400,000 robots
Toyota Motor estimates it could cost $6.4 billion a year from 2028 to bring around 400,000 robots, including humanoid ones, into its factories at Toyota, group companies and major suppliers.
The goal? To tackle worker shortages and give its manufacturing a serious tech upgrade, with robots working alongside people.
Hyundai plans US humanoid robots 2028
This huge investment isn't just about Toyota; it will also help Toyota, group companies and major suppliers get in on the automation game.
Experts think this could open up new opportunities for Toyota beyond just making cars.
And it's not just them: Hyundai has said it plans to deploy humanoid robots in its US plant from 2028 too, showing that the entire auto world is shifting toward more automation and smart tech on the factory floor.