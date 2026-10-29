Toyota recalls 228,367 US Sienna hybrids after crash seatback unlocks
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Toyota is recalling 228,367 Sienna Hybrid minivans in the US because the second-row seat backs might unlock during a crash, definitely not ideal for safety.
This affects certain 2022-2026 Sienna Hybrid seven-passenger models built between September 16, 2021, and July 20, 2026, and was spotted during crash testing.
Notices start December 7, free repairs
Starting December 7, Toyota will send out letters to let owners know if their van is part of the recall.
Repairs are free at dealerships: most vans get a software update, while about 200 with special mobility features will have their seat backs replaced.
Not sure if your ride's affected? You can check with Toyota or the NHTSA using recall numbers 26TB24 and 26TA24.