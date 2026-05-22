Toyota recalls 44,000 nonhybrid 2024 Tundra trucks over bearing debris
Auto
Toyota just announced a recall for 44,000 nonhybrid 2024 Tundra trucks in the US.
The problem? Some engines have leftover debris from manufacturing that can seriously damage a key bearing and cause the engine to fail.
This marks Toyota's third recall for this engine design in two years.
Earlier Toyota recalls covered 229,000 vehicles
Earlier recalls started in May 2024 and November 2025, covering 229,000 vehicles including Tundra, Lexus LX, and GX models.
Even with extra quality checks, the latest batch still had issues.
Toyota has fixed about 77,000 vehicles so far and is now working on solutions for these new cases, plus newer engines are getting upgraded parts to help prevent future problems.