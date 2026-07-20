Toyota renames mainstream EV bZ and gains Tesla Supercharger access
Toyota's first mainstream electric vehicle (EV) just got a fresh new name: meet the 2026 Toyota bZ.
Along with the rebrand, Toyota has packed in upgrades like longer range, improved acceleration, faster charging, and a more comfortable interior.
One standout change: you can now use Tesla's Supercharger network thanks to the new NACS plug, making road trips way easier.
Toyota's bZ: sleeker, about 314-mile range
The 2026 bZ shows off a sleeker look with sharper lights and ample headroom.
The all-wheel-drive (AWD) version now delivers over 330hp for quicker acceleration, while the updated battery lets you drive up to about 505km on a single charge.
Inside, seating is more ergonomic and insulation keeps things quieter. Plus, safety tech gets smarter with improved adaptive cruise control and lane-centering features.