Toyota stays world's top automaker for sixth year

Toyota has once again proven its dominance in the global automotive market by selling a record 11.3 million vehicles in 2025. This marks a 4.6% increase from last year and the sixth consecutive year that the company has held onto its title as the world's top-selling automaker. The growth was largely fueled by strong demand for hybrids and electrified rides, especially in the US market.

Market performance US market fuels Toyota's sales surge In the US alone, Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles in 2025, an 8% increase from last year. Nearly half of these were electrified models, with over 1.18 million being hybrids. The Lexus brand also contributed to this success with nearly 900,000 global sales. Overall, hybrids accounted for a whopping 42% of Toyota's worldwide sales figures while battery-electric cars slowly gained traction in the market.

Sales breakdown Toyota's global sales include Daihatsu and Hino Motors The global sales figure of 11.3 million vehicles includes not just those sold under the parent company's Toyota and Lexus brands but also those from its subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino Motors. This comprehensive approach to reporting sales figures gives a clearer picture of the company's overall performance in the automotive market.

