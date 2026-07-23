Toyota reveals 2027 Crown with 5th gen hybrid, 40 mpg

Toyota just dropped the 2027 Crown, and it's all about upgrades this year.

The big news is a new fifth-gen hybrid system that has an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined rating (standard on XLE, Limited, and Nightshade trims).

If you're into more power, the Platinum trim sticks with its Hybrid Max setup: a turbocharged engine paired with dual electric motors for a punchy 340hp.