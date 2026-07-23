Toyota reveals 2027 Crown with 5th gen hybrid, 40 mpg
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Toyota just dropped the 2027 Crown, and it's all about upgrades this year.
The big news is a new fifth-gen hybrid system that has an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined rating (standard on XLE, Limited, and Nightshade trims).
If you're into more power, the Platinum trim sticks with its Hybrid Max setup: a turbocharged engine paired with dual electric motors for a punchy 340hp.
Toyota Crown pricing and styling updates
Style-wise, there's a fresh black "Inked" paint option and satin badges for hybrid and AWD models.
Inside, Limited and Platinum trims now offer Saddle Tan seats for an extra touch of class.
Prices have crept up. Most trims cost $200 more now (XLE starts at $42,935), but the Limited jumps by $3,770 to $51,015. The top-end Platinum sits at $56,485.