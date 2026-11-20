Toyota reveals 2027 Sienna with 2.5L hybrid and 251hp
Toyota's 2027 Sienna was revealed, and while it looks familiar on the outside, it's had a serious glow-up under the hood.
The new hybrid system pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a punchy electric motor and battery, delivering 251hp, so you get more power without sacrificing efficiency.
Toyota Sienna adds steering, RAV4 brakes
The latest Sienna gets a new steering system and the brake system introduced on the 2026 RAV4 for smoother handling.
If you go all-wheel-drive, it'll hit 0 to 97km/h in 7.6 seconds; if you're after savings at the pump, the front-wheel-drive version gets an impressive 39 mpg in the city.
Inside is all about upgrades: there's a big digital cluster (12.9-inch), a standard touchscreen (12.3-inch), a dash camera, LED lighting, and refreshed trims.
Expect to see it early next year: pricing details are still under wraps!