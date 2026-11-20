The latest Sienna gets a new steering system and the brake system introduced on the 2026 RAV4 for smoother handling.

If you go all-wheel-drive, it'll hit 0 to 97km/h in 7.6 seconds; if you're after savings at the pump, the front-wheel-drive version gets an impressive 39 mpg in the city.

Inside is all about upgrades: there's a big digital cluster (12.9-inch), a standard touchscreen (12.3-inch), a dash camera, LED lighting, and refreshed trims.

Expect to see it early next year: pricing details are still under wraps!